At present, many UK‑facing crypto firms operate under AML registration, payments or e‑money permissions, or through financial promotion arrangements approved by third parties. These won’t automatically carry forward into the FSMA crypto regime, with the FCA stating: “Firms wishing to undertake any of the new crypto asset regulated activities will need to be authorized by us under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) with permission to undertake those activities”.



HM Treasury’s Crypto assets Regulations expand the list of regulated activities under FSMA to include a broad range of crypto asset services. Such activities could include:

Operating crypto asset trading platforms

Dealing or arranging crypto asset transactions

Custody and safeguarding

Lending and borrowing

Qualifying staking activities

Issuance of qualifying stablecoins

Firms already authorized for other FSMA activities could still need to apply for crypto‑specific permissions or vary existing ones, while firms currently registered only under the Money Laundering Regulations may need to apply for full authorization for the first time. In effect, the regime represents a material shift in the regulatory baseline for the sector.