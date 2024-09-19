Managing corporate onboarding can be complicated and time-consuming. Due to the risks associated with money laundering, bribery and corruption, and counter-terrorist financing, many different checks and sources of data are needed to uncover an accurate picture of ownership and risk. Each organization will have its own risk appetite and will be subject to different laws and regulations based on the jurisdiction it operates in. This makes KYB nuanced, and the approach to due diligence and risk monitoring needs to be reliable, yet flexible and adaptable.

Business ownership can change quickly

Ownership and control of a company may sit outside the published organization structure

An owner could live anywhere in the world

Beneficiaries may have interests in lots of different companies

Accessing up-to-date KYB data can be challenging

Regulations vary globally for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing

Digital compliance solutions can help resolve some of these challenges, providing access to KYB data, automating compliance workflows aligned with different regulations, and highlighting high-risk cases.