The 2025 KYC landscape has been shaped by advances in artificial intelligence (AI), regulatory scrutiny, and the need for data integrity and interoperability. Chartis notes that AI is a defining differentiator, with vendors splitting into AI-native firms and AI-augmented providers. Moody’s is highlighted for its ability to fuse data provision, workflow orchestration, and case management in a single environment, which is noted as a key differentiator in the market.



In terms of integration, strategic partnerships are also central to Moody’s success in KYC solutioning. Moody’s leverages API-driven architectures and Software as a Service (SaaS) delivery models to embed registry data, sanctions, and identity verification capabilities, expanding functional and supporting delivery of modularized solutions.