In the 2025 Chartis RiskTech Quadrant update, Moody’s has been recognized as a category leader in both KYC Data and KYC Solutions, marking a significant achievement in the rapidly evolving landscape of anti-financial crime compliance.
Chartis’ RiskTech Quadrant is a respected industry benchmark that evaluates vendors based on market potential and the completeness of offers. Category leaders are distinguished by their broad capabilities, strong execution of strategy, and innovation.
Leaders in the quadrants stand out for delivering comprehensive solutions that address the complex needs of financial institutions, especially in areas such as sanctions screening, adverse media, corporate structures, and beneficial ownership.
According to the report, Moody’s provides “extremely deep corporate ownership and structural databases, alongside advanced adverse media capabilities.” This positions Moody’s among the global-scale providers that serve many tier 1 banks’ KYC operations and data orchestration platforms.
In the vendor capability scores for KYC Data, Moody’s consistently ranks in the “best-in-class” range across critical areas like sanctions and watchlist data, negative news and politically exposed persons (PEPs), electronic and digital ID, corporate structure, and entity relationships.
The 2025 KYC landscape has been shaped by advances in artificial intelligence (AI), regulatory scrutiny, and the need for data integrity and interoperability. Chartis notes that AI is a defining differentiator, with vendors splitting into AI-native firms and AI-augmented providers. Moody’s is highlighted for its ability to fuse data provision, workflow orchestration, and case management in a single environment, which is noted as a key differentiator in the market.
In terms of integration, strategic partnerships are also central to Moody’s success in KYC solutioning. Moody’s leverages API-driven architectures and Software as a Service (SaaS) delivery models to embed registry data, sanctions, and identity verification capabilities, expanding functional and supporting delivery of modularized solutions.
Chartis anticipates that future success in the field of KYC will depend on combining high-quality data with effective automation tailored to specific verticals and geographies. Moody’s is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, given its depth and breadth of data, integration capabilities, and commitment to innovation.
Moody’s recognition as a Category leader by Chartis reflects its analytical capabilities, strategic innovation, and leading integrations in KYC data and solutions. As organizations face increasing regulatory demands and technological changes, Moody’s stands out for its ability to deliver robust compliance solutions.
For more information on how Moody’s KYC solutions could work for your organization, please get in touch with the team at any time—we would love to hear from you.
Discover how Moody's Maxsight™ could help your organization manage its risk and compliance processes more efficiently. Leverage leading KYC data, analytics, and workflow automation via a single platform.