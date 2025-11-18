The UK has historically offered one of the simplest and cheapest company formation processes in the world, which benefits legitimate businesses but can also attract criminals. Fraud accounts for around 40% of all crimes in England and Wales, and Europol estimates that 86% of criminal networks in the EU exploit corporate vehicles.



Mass registration of shell companies has been linked to money laundering, sanctions evasion, and other financial crimes. By requiring identity verification for PSCs and directors, Companies House is introducing a layer of verification to make those exercising control more traceable and accountable, while not impeding incorporation.