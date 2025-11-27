VLOPs and digital marketplaces have increasingly expanded into financial services over recent years with payment services becoming part of their product suite and business models, competing directly with traditional financial institutions.



Previously, PSD2 enabled tech firms to offer integrated payment and wallet services. However, with the end of PSD2 carve-outs in March 2026, VLOPs and digital marketplaces need to comply fully with regulatory requirements if they continue to provide payment services such as:



Payment initiation

Account information

Custody or transfer of electronic money



Also, under the EU AMLR (Regulation (EU) 2024/1624), the definition of a “correspondent relationship” will include not only banks but also credit and financial institutions, and crypto-asset service providers engaged in funds transfer, securities, and payment services. This potentially captures the global payment functionality of the VLOPs and digital marketplaces.



The integration of financial services into online platforms and digital marketplaces has created additional regulatory obligations, which means companies facilitating payments or cross-border transactions will need to manage activities such as enhanced due diligence, ongoing monitoring, and data-sharing requirements to prevent financial crime.