Fortunately, the same technologies that are leveraged by fraudsters can also be harnessed to fight fraud. Alongside PPPs, industry coalitions such as the Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT) are working to combat economic crime through enhanced verification and data-driven research. Their efforts focus on validating the legitimacy of businesses engaging with financial services, thereby helping to improve fraud prevention and customer experiences.



One example of successful collaboration is the UK’s National Fraud Initiative (NFI), which between April 2022 and March 2024 helped detect and prevent £510 million in fraud and error—its highest-ever outcome—illustrating the potential for partnerships between public bodies and private sector organizations.



Advanced technologies—including AI-powered screening tools, automated third-party risk management systems, and integrated global data sets—are increasingly used to support due diligence, entity verification, and ongoing risk monitoring. These tools can help streamline fraud risk management and assessment processes.



Given the scale of fraud risk and the complexity of monitoring schemes and scams, both public and private sector organizations are turning to AI and machine learning (ML) to process vast datasets that can help highlight risks. These technologies can also help reduce false positives when identifying high-risk individuals and entities and detect suspicious transactions or behavioral patterns that may indicate fraud.