As fraud schemes grow more sophisticated and widespread, the urgency for businesses, banks, and government bodies to reinforce their defenses has never been greater. In the UK, Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are proving instrumental to unit key stakeholders—including tech giants, banks, fintechs, credit providers, and government agencies—to collectively combat fraud and financial crime more broadly.
Fraud inflicts significant financial damage on both public and private sectors, as well as on individuals across society. With global losses estimated to exceed $1 trillion annually, PPPs aim to play a vital role in reducing the scale and impact of fraud scams.
But the consequences of fraud extend beyond financial losses. Victims can suffer reputational harm, emotional distress, and even violations of personal freedoms and human rights. One alarming example is the rise of sextortion scams—fraudulent schemes that exploit digital platforms to extort money, often targeting younger individuals via social media. In April 2024, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) issued a stark warning after the US National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported that global sextortion cases more than doubled in 2023, reaching 26,718—up from 10,731 the previous year.
Sextortion is one of the many evolving types of fraud. For instance, Moody’s screening database identified 1,193 new entities and individuals linked to romance scams in 2024—a 14% increase from 2023. The United States accounted for 38% of these new profiles, followed by Nigeria (14%), India (12%), the UK (11%), with instances in several other countries.
According to the NCA, overall fraud accounted for an estimated 3.9 million incidents of crime against individuals in England and Wales in the year ending September 2024—a 19% increase from the previous year—making it the most prevalent crime against individuals across these two countries.
Many of today’s fraud schemes are enabled by technological innovation. Criminals are quick to exploit tools like artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfakes to commit identity theft and other forms of deception—more efficiently and at lower cost.
Deepfakes, for example, can be used to fabricate identities, create fake accounts, and deceive individuals or institutions into transferring funds or disclosing sensitive information. These synthetic media accounts and identities can challenge traditional due diligence processes, making it harder for both human analysts and automated systems to verify identities accurately.
In response, regulatory momentum is building. In July 2025, the UK government published an update to the Independent Review of Disclosure and Fraud Offences, highlighting the need for legislative reform to address internet-enabled fraud, proposing stronger sentencing guidelines and expanded public-private partnerships to help tackle the issue.
Fortunately, the same technologies that are leveraged by fraudsters can also be harnessed to fight fraud. Alongside PPPs, industry coalitions such as the Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT) are working to combat economic crime through enhanced verification and data-driven research. Their efforts focus on validating the legitimacy of businesses engaging with financial services, thereby helping to improve fraud prevention and customer experiences.
One example of successful collaboration is the UK’s National Fraud Initiative (NFI), which between April 2022 and March 2024 helped detect and prevent £510 million in fraud and error—its highest-ever outcome—illustrating the potential for partnerships between public bodies and private sector organizations.
Advanced technologies—including AI-powered screening tools, automated third-party risk management systems, and integrated global data sets—are increasingly used to support due diligence, entity verification, and ongoing risk monitoring. These tools can help streamline fraud risk management and assessment processes.
Given the scale of fraud risk and the complexity of monitoring schemes and scams, both public and private sector organizations are turning to AI and machine learning (ML) to process vast datasets that can help highlight risks. These technologies can also help reduce false positives when identifying high-risk individuals and entities and detect suspicious transactions or behavioral patterns that may indicate fraud.
As fraudsters continue to evolve their tactics—leveraging AI, deepfakes, and social engineering to adapt—so too can those working to prevent fraud. Businesses and governments are responding by working together to change regulation, embrace innovation, and enhance screening activities to minimize vulnerabilities.
One of the most powerful tools in the fight against fraud remains collaboration. By fostering cooperation through PPPs, industry alliances, and cross-sector partnerships, stronger fraud defenses may emerge—protecting revenues, reputations, and public trust.
Moody's offers a range of data and workflow automation solutions to help organizations understand fraud risk. For more information, please get in touch—we would love to hear from you.