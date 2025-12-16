Consumer goods and retail companies face relentless challenges. Regulatory requirements are shifting. Consumer preferences are evolving to create new demand-planning complexities. Sourcing costs are rising due to tariffs, while competition is becoming increasingly fierce. Add to this the growing threats caused by supply chain disruption, organizations can face a loss of sales, increased costs, eroded customer trust, and disrupted operations.
Moody’s equips consumer and retail organizations with in-depth data and cutting-edge technology solutions to assist with proactively managing supply-chain and other third-party risks. With Moody’s third-party risk assessments and insights, you can take steps to protect your sales and operations, support your reputation, and make informed decisions.
Retail companies leverage Moody’s solutions to help control costs and boost supply chain resilience through risk intelligence, supplier viability scoring, and value-at-risk modeling, supporting smarter sourcing, disruption mitigation, and efforts to manage regulatory risk.
We deliver risk intelligence and predictive analytics to help organizations make data-driven decisions, proactively mitigate risk, and optimize supply chains.
Gain a deeper understanding of whom you're doing business with, and the risks involved—by leveraging global company and individual data to uncover potential hidden relationships, fictitious companies, fake identities, and malicious intent that could lead to financial loss or reputational damage.
Moody’s enriches CRM data to help improve intelligent prospecting, and uncovering new opportunities through precision targeting, lead scoring, and market insights. Sales and marketing teams are provided with the tools to better engage the audiences, and personalize outreach with greater confidence.
We offer unified data platforms, partner integrations, and AI-driven solutions retail companies can use to support operational workflows and enhance data interoperability.
Gain a deeper understanding of your supplier network’s exposure to key risk dimensions – including financial, operational, and compliance risk.
