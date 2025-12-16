Consumer goods and retail

Consumer goods and retail companies face relentless challenges. Regulatory requirements are shifting. Consumer preferences are evolving to create new demand-planning complexities. Sourcing costs are rising due to tariffs, while competition is becoming increasingly fierce. Add to this the growing threats caused by supply chain disruption, organizations can face a loss of sales, increased costs, eroded customer trust, and disrupted operations.

Moody’s equips consumer and retail organizations with in-depth data and cutting-edge technology solutions to assist with proactively managing supply-chain and other third-party risks. With Moody’s third-party risk assessments and insights, you can take steps to protect your sales and operations, support your reputation, and make informed decisions.

What we do

Moody’s provides intelligence on key risk indicators

Financial risk

Moody’s provides data and intelligence on more than 600 million private and public entities globally to help you assess business relationships.

Supplier performance risk

Financial distress is often an early indicator of supplier non-performance. Moody’s can help you gain a more holistic view of supplier performance across multiple tiers of your supply chain. 

Cyber risk

High-profile cyber breaches not only put intellectual property at risk; they can seriously impact a brand’s reputation. By infiltrating a supplier, hackers can gain access to your customer systems, as well as compromise intellectual property.

Moody’s helps consumer companies identify suppliers or logistics partners potentially vulnerable to cyber threats – to help anticipate threats, and help preserve brand integrity.

Compliance and regulatory risk

Consumer goods and retail organizations face growing regulatory pressures, where compliance and quality control failures in third-party networks can severely damage brand reputation. 

Moody’s simplifies third-party risk management with unified workflows for due diligence, including checks on beneficial ownership, sanctions, cyber, fraud, human rights violations, and corruption – helping organizations respond to compliance obligations, and preserve brand integrity.

Geopolitical risk

The consumer industry must navigate complex and changing tariffs, bans, and other trade barriers.

Our deep experience in risk analysis can help organizations navigate complex challenges, build greater resilience to external shocks, and make informed decisions. 

Sustainability risk

To respond to consumer-driven sustainability demands, organizations require greater transparency around ethical sourcing, and other sustainability-related performance metrics.

Moody’s provides predictive analytics on suppliers’ sustainability performance.

Natural disaster risk

Natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, or droughts can disrupt the production and delivery of consumer goods.

Moody’s helps organizations to identify and quantify their facility-level and financial exposure to natural disaster-related disruption.

Reputational risk

Transparency into supplier practices is vital for consumer brands to avoid supply chain-related controversies, such as child labor, modern slavery, or unsafe practices.

Moody's advanced, AI-driven adverse media screening can help organizations identify changing risk flags associated with business partners, customers, or suppliers.

How we help

Retail companies leverage Moody’s solutions to help control costs and boost supply chain resilience through risk intelligence, supplier viability scoring, and value-at-risk modeling, supporting smarter sourcing, disruption mitigation, and efforts to manage regulatory risk.

We deliver risk intelligence and predictive analytics to help organizations make data-driven decisions, proactively mitigate risk, and optimize supply chains. 

Gain a deeper understanding of whom you're doing business with, and the risks involved—by leveraging global company and individual data to uncover potential hidden relationships, fictitious companies, fake identities, and malicious intent that could lead to financial loss or reputational damage.

Moody’s enriches CRM data to help improve intelligent prospecting, and uncovering new opportunities through precision targeting, lead scoring, and market insights. Sales and marketing teams are provided with the tools to better engage the audiences, and personalize outreach with greater confidence.

We offer unified data platforms, partner integrations, and AI-driven solutions retail companies can use to support operational workflows and enhance data interoperability.

Moody's products

Orbis

Moody's market-leading global company reference database provides intelligence on more than 600 million entities to: help validate and enrich a single source of truth on your supplier portfolio; roll up suppliers spend and exposure through corporate hierarchies; source new and alternative suppliers; as well as strategically grow your distributor network.

Grid

Grid is a risk database covering adverse media, sanctions, watchlists, and politically-exposed persons (PEPs) covering more than 60 areas of third-party risk. Our risk information is curated into detailed profiles by individual or organization, so you can see sets of associated, risk-relevant data in structured and detailed reports.

Maxsight™

Gain a view of risk across complex supply chains and distribution networks. Maxsight™ can help you with multi-tier risk visibility. The platform brings together global data and risk indicators from different sources, to help you assess, screen, onboard, and monitor suppliers anywhere in the world.

Financial health checks

Assess the financial health of suppliers using risk models and global data to identify signs of financial stress. This can help avoid disruptions and aid negotiations.

Custom dashboards

Bring together key supplier risk data – including financial health, compliance flags, forced labor risk alerts, cyber and sustainability scores – into one, clear dashboard. This can help you identify issues, prioritize actions, and manage potential disruptions.

Reading and resources

Supplier risk

Gain a deeper understanding of your supplier network’s exposure to key risk dimensions – including financial, operational, and compliance risk. 

Transfer pricing

Learn how Moody’s supports consumer goods and retail companies to navigate transfer pricing complexities. 

Shell company risk

Learn more about Moody’s solution that looks at seven indicators of shell company risk – to help identify and tackle financial crime.

