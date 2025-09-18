Moody's logo
Professional Services firms, Law firms, and Consultancies

Moody’s offers professional services firms, law firms, and consultancies around the world powerful, automated third-party risk management and due diligence solutions.

From automated screening and due diligence processes for conflicts checks and client work, to data-led insights for transfer pricing, Moody’s solutions help firms streamline third-party risk management and due diligence activities, so the focus remains on internal controls, client outcomes, and profit margins.

  • Automate conflicts and independence checks
  • Streamline third-party risk screening and monitoring
  • Integrate robust data for holistic risk insights
Business colleagues sitting at conference table seen through glass wall. Multi-ethnic coworkers are discussing in board room at office. They are planning strategy.
Tailored solutions for your firm

Moody’s offers sector-specific tools for professional services firms, law firms, consultancies, and accountancies. These tools can be tailored and leveraged to automate departmental compliance activities, anti-financial crime processes, risk assessments, and more.

For more information about Moody’s compliance and third-party risk management solutions—please get in touch with the team who would be happy to arrange a call at your convenience.

Solutions for internal and external controls

Third-party risk management

Third-party risk management

Moody’s solutions can automate third-party risk management processes, with AI-enabled tools to streamline third-party risk management and due diligence processes (including conflicts checks and independence checks), identity verification or entity verification, and other screening tasks, for example those related to anti-money laundering (AML).

Our solutions support you to understand risks associated with high-risk customers for example related to Politically Exposed Persons, sanctions, and fraud risks. We can support tailored risk management processes using automation and robust data. 

Internal controls & unified risk management

Internal controls & unified risk management

Moody’s empowers professional services firms, law firms, and consultancies to streamline internal third-party risk management and due diligence activities – and to screen for conflicts of interest and independence. Automate and unify risk-related workflows and integrate robust data. Moody’s solutions can help firms manage risk and compliance processes across departments for greater efficiency and effectiveness. 

Tax & transfer pricing

Tax & transfer pricing

Professional services firms play a vital role in guiding clients through transfer pricing and tax risk. Moody’s supports the full advisory lifecycle, from documentation and planning to audit response.

Our solutions offer monthly data snapshots aligned with regulatory timelines—ideal for audits or demonstrating decisions based on contemporaneous data. Firms benefit from proprietary private company data and direct integration with nearly 80 global tax authorities.

Work papers are exportable and easy to replicate, streamlining annual updates. Users can refresh analysis, track changes in comparables, and maintain continuity across teams. With broad coverage and consistent methodology, Moody’s helps automate tax risk and transfer pricing with confidence.

What our customers say...

“Adding Moody’s to our growing suite of strategic partners marks a major milestone as we strive to enhance transfer pricing capabilities for our members. What drew us to the solution is that the platform combines broad data coverage, advanced functionality, and user-friendly design, which will enable our member firms to conduct comprehensive, tailored analyses with efficiency and ease.”

— Theo Vermaak, CEO at PKF Global

Helping professional services, law firms, consultancies and more

Professional services firms

Moody’s empowers professional services firms (e.g., accounting firms, audit firms, consulting firms, recruiting firms, etc.) to manage third-party risk in a wide variety of use cases. Our solutions can be leveraged for internal firm independence checks, M&A due diligence, etc. Our solutions can also be leveraged in the context of client matter work.

The Maxsight™ platform integrates global data on ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO), politically exposed persons (PEPs), sanctions, adverse media, and more so that accountancies can conduct

Moody’s also embeds AI-assisted tools to strive for better risk profiling, reduction in false positives, and dynamic monitoring third-party networks.

Firms can benefit from configurable workflows that support audit work, screening and enhanced due diligence, and anti-financial crime processes, helping to gain insight and control over operational risks.

Law firms

Moody’s solutions supports law firms to automate third-party risk management workflows and compliance tasks. Our solutions can be leveraged for internal firm due diligence processes (e.g., conflicts checks, M&A due diligence, etc.) as well as in the context of client matter work. We offer an integrated, data-driven approach to create greater visibility of different types of risk.

Through the Maxsight™ platform, law firms can better assess financial crime risk, cyber risk, beneficial ownership, and potential exposure to fraud, corruption, sanctions, or conflicts of interest.

Moody’s tools help standardize risk management processes, compliance activities, and ongoing monitoring. And these capabilities can be tailored to meet the needs of your law firm and its client base.

Consultancies

Moody’s delivers consultancies solutions to automate third-party risk management and compliance activities. Firms can integrate robust, global data for on financial health, beneficial ownership, shell company risk, sanctions, PEPs, adverse media; and more.

Automated workflows support firms to streamline due diligence tasks, compliance processes, and monitor risk across complex networks of clients, suppliers, and partners.

Through the Maxsight™ platform, Moody’s can also help consultancies embed AI-assisted capabilities for risk profiling and dynamic monitoring, helping firms navigate changing risks.

Out platform and data solutions can also support screening investigations, anti-financial crime activities, and tax and transfer pricing work—reflecting the diverse needs and services of businesses in this sector.
 
To find out more about how Moody’s could support your firm in understanding third-party risk, please get in touch—we would love to hear from you.

Reading and resources

Transfer pricing

Find out more about transfer pricing for professional services firms and what Moody’s has to offer.

Tax investigations

Read how harnessing big data could help transform tax investigation and transfer pricing analysis.

Shell company risk

Learn more about Moody’s solution that looks at 7 indicators of shell company risk—a useful tool for anti-financial crime activity.

