The journey towards the CSDDD began in 2020 with studies undertaken by the European Commission. These studies focused on directors’ duties and sustainable corporate governance, and highlighted the need for careful, stringent due diligence requirements. In February 2022, the Commission proposed a draft of the CSDDD, outlining obligations for companies to identify, assess, prevent, mitigate, address, and remedy adverse impacts on people and the planet. The issues addressed ranged from child labor and slavery to pollution and deforestation.



The directive mandates companies develop transition plans aligning their operations with the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C in the fight to halt climate change. Member states are required to establish supervisory authorities to investigate and penalize non-compliant firms. While there was provisional agreement, some initial drafts of the directive received pushback from member states concerned about the administrative burden or potential legal implications.



To ensure approval, some compromises had to be made. The thresholds were raised so the new CSDDD covers businesses with 1,000 employees and €450 million in annual revenue (an increase from 500 employees and €150 million in revenue). Other areas have been reduced in scope: indirect business partners have been excluded from the downstream chain of activities definition; climate transition plans remain a part of the directive, but the requirement to align financial incentives for directors has been removed; changes have also been made to the civil liability clause, giving member states more flexibility.



While changes reduce its reach, the CS3D remains more ambitious than the recently-circulated French proposal which would have excluded approximately 80% of companies in the EU market. In its current form, the CS3D is expected to affect circa. 5,000 companies across the EU.



The timeline for implementation has also extended, so those EU companies with more than 5,000 employees and €1.5 billion in revenue are now required to comply by 2027. And those companies with more than 3,000 employees and €900 million in revenue have until 2028. All other applicable companies must comply by 2029.