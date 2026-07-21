The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) develops international standards that inform AML and CTF frameworks worldwide. Under Recommendation 22, customer due diligence (CDD) obligations extend beyond banks to Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs), including lawyers, accountants, auditors, notaries, and trust and company service providers when undertaking certain higher-risk activities.



The FATF’s approach reflects the view that professional services firms can play an important role in identifying and managing risks associated with misuse of legitimate business structures for financial crime.



Across the European Union, AML requirements for professional services firms are moving towards greater consistency and visibility. In 2024, the EU adopted a new Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR) and established the Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) to create a more harmonized framework for CDD, beneficial ownership visibility, and monitoring. Most provisions will apply from July 2027.



In the United Kingdom, legal and accounting professionals remain subject to the Money Laundering Regulations 2017 and are expected to take a risk-based approach to CDD, beneficial ownership assessment, and ongoing monitoring.



In the United States, scrutiny of CDD and beneficial ownership transparency is increasing, with initiatives focused on strengthening visibility into corporate ownership and improving transparency around the use of intermediaries and legal structures to move funds.



In Australia, the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Amendment Act 2024 extends AML/CTF obligations to a range of professional services providers. From July 2026, firms providing designated services will be subject to requirements such as CDD, risk assessment, ongoing monitoring, and AML/CTF frameworks.



Taken together, these developments indicate that regulators increasingly expect firms to understand who they are doing business with, identify beneficial ownership, assess financial crime risk, and maintain a documented, risk-based approach to CDD processes throughout the business relationship.